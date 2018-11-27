Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Kristine Nielsen to Join Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin in Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 27, 2018
Kristine Nielsen
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Kristine Nielsen will return to Broadway in 2019, rounding out the cast of Pulitzer finalist Taylor Mac's Broadway-debut play Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus. George C. Wolfe will direct the previously announced production, also starring Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin, scheduled to begin previews on March 5 at the Booth Theatre with an opening set for April 11.

Nielsen is a Tony nominee for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike whose numerous Broadway credits also include Present Laughter, You Can't Take It With You, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Spring Awakening and The Green Bird.

In Gary, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere—among them a midwife on the verge of death (played by Nielsen). And two very lowly servants (played by Lane and Martin) are charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400, but it feels like the end of the world.

The production will feature scenic design by Santo Loquasto and costume design by Ann Roth, with lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin star in Taylor Mac's new play, intersecting his world view with Shakespeare's first tragedy.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Once On This Island's Alex Newell on Why He's Dying to 'Wear a Red Gown and Scream My Face Off' in Hamilton
  2. Zazz Queen Angie Schworer Steps Into the Spotlight in The Prom
  3. Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels Will End Its Broadway Run
  4. The Ferryman's Tom Glynn-Carney on Returning to the Stage Post-Dunkirk and Singing Dear Evan Hansen
  5. Aaron Sorkin on Choosing Jeff Daniels as Mockingbird's Atticus Finch: 'He Is One of the Best Actors I Know'

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Frozen Anastasia King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters