Kristine Nielsen to Join Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin in Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Kristine Nielsen will return to Broadway in 2019, rounding out the cast of Pulitzer finalist Taylor Mac's Broadway-debut play Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus. George C. Wolfe will direct the previously announced production, also starring Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin, scheduled to begin previews on March 5 at the Booth Theatre with an opening set for April 11.



Nielsen is a Tony nominee for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike whose numerous Broadway credits also include Present Laughter, You Can't Take It With You, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Spring Awakening and The Green Bird.



In Gary, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere—among them a midwife on the verge of death (played by Nielsen). And two very lowly servants (played by Lane and Martin) are charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400, but it feels like the end of the world.



The production will feature scenic design by Santo Loquasto and costume design by Ann Roth, with lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer.