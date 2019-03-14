Kiss Me, Kate Is Back on Broadway with Kelli O'Hara & Will Chase

Another op'nin', another show! The hotly anticipated new Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate officially opens at Studio 54 on March 14. Directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle and music-directed Paul Gemignani, the Roundabout Theatre Company production began previews on February 14. Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase lead the company as the sparring couple at the show's center.



Featuring a score by Cole Porter and a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, newly revised by Amanda Green, Kiss Me, Kate follows a cast putting on a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the conflicts on- and off-stage between Fred Graham (Chase), the show's director, producer and star, and the leading lady, his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi (O'Hara).



The principal cast also includes Corbin Bleu as Lucentio/Bill Calhoun, Stephanie Styles as Lois Lane/Bianca, Terence Archie as Harrison Howell, Mel Johnson Jr. as Harry Trevor/Baptista, Adrienne Walker as Hattie, James T. Lane as Paul, John Pankow as Gangster (First Man) and Lance Coadie Williams as Gangster (Second Man).



The ensemble features Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Tanya Haglund, Erica Mansfield, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Justin Prescott, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld and Travis Waldschmidt.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring a crackerjack company of stars reintroducing a classic musical comedy to Broadway crowds.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.