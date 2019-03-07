Avenue Q Will Stay Put at New World Stages Through May

Fantasies come true! Avenue Q, the Tony-winning hit musical which recently announced an April 28 closing date at New World Stages, has now extended its stay due to popular demand through May 26. This off-Broadway transfer began previews on October 9, 2009 and opened on October 21.



"The little show that could is still full of surprises," said producers Robyn Goodman and Kevin McCollum. "When audiences clamor for more, we listen!"



Originally produced in 2003 at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre in a co-production with The New Group, the musical transferred a few months later to Broadway's Golden Theatre, where it ran for six years before moving to New World Stages.



Powered by its Tony win for Best Musical and additional Tonys for Best Score to Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and Best Book to Jeff Whitty, Avenue Q's victory at the 2004 Tony Awards was considered a historic upset—beating the juggernaut musical Wicked—and effectively redrawing the landscape for innovation, originality and success on Broadway.



The musical recouped its investment in just 10 months, and with its fresh and funny tale about people and puppets just out of college looking for their purpose in life, Avenue Q has been groundbreaking in its appeal to young theatergoers who relate to the characters and the challenges they face learning adult life lessons about racism, coming out, unemployment, dating, sex and porn.



The current cast includes Katie Boren, Grace Choi, Matt Dengler, Jamie Glickman, Imari Hardon, Jason Jacoby, Nicholas Kohn, Veronica J. Kuehn, Lacretta, Michael Liscio, Jr. and Rob Morrison.