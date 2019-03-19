Sponsored
J. Harrison Ghee Sashays Back into Kinky Boots on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 19, 2019
J. Harrison Ghee in "Kinky Boots"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Veteran Kinky Boots star J. Harrison Ghee returns to the Tony-winning hit musical on March 19. Ghee replaces Callum Francis, who played his final performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 17.

This return run marks Ghee's fifth engagement as Lola in the Broadway production of Kinky Boots. Last year, he co-starred alongside in Harry Connick Jr. in the world premiere musical The Sting at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Ghee joins a current principal cast led by Andy Kelso as Charlie Price, Carrie St. Louis as Lauren and Caroline Bowman as Nicola.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein, direction/choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell and music direction by Brian Usifer.

As previously announced, Kinky Boots will conclude its Broadway run on April 7.

