Tracy Letts and Annette Bening Prepare to Bring Arthur Miller's All My Sons Back to Broadway

Arthur Miller's All My Sons is returning to the Broadway stage. Leading the cast is Tony winner Tracy Letts and Oscar nominee Annette Bening along with Benjamin Walker and Francesca Carpanini with direction by Jack O'Brien. The fourth Broadway revival will play at the American Airlines Theatre beginning April 4. The cast and creative team got together on March 8 to celebrate their upcoming opening. Check out the photos, and don't miss out on seeing this Miller classic on stage.

The All My Sons team: Jenni Barber, Chinasa Ogbuagu, Michael Hayden, Tracy Letts, director Jack O'Brien, Annette Bening, Benjamin Walker, Francesca Carpanini, Hampton Fluker and Nehal Joshi.