Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tracy Letts and Annette Bening Prepare to Bring Arthur Miller's All My Sons Back to Broadway

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 8, 2019
Tracy Letts, Annette Bening and Benjamin Walker
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for broadway.com)

Arthur Miller's All My Sons is returning to the Broadway stage. Leading the cast is Tony winner Tracy Letts and Oscar nominee Annette Bening along with Benjamin Walker and Francesca Carpanini with direction by Jack O'Brien. The fourth Broadway revival will play at the American Airlines Theatre beginning April 4. The cast and creative team got together on March 8 to celebrate their upcoming opening. Check out the photos, and don't miss out on seeing this Miller classic on stage.

The All My Sons team: Jenni Barber, Chinasa Ogbuagu, Michael Hayden, Tracy Letts, director Jack O'Brien, Annette Bening, Benjamin Walker, Francesca Carpanini, Hampton Fluker and Nehal Joshi.

All My Sons

Tracy Letts and Annette Bening star in Arthur Miller's classic drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Celebrate the Season with the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti
  2. Spring Preview: For Be More Chill's Joe Iconis, the (Nerd) Future Is Now
  3. Adam Driver, Keri Russell & More Get Ready for the Broadway Return of Burn This
  4. Nashville Is Being Made into a Broadway Musical
  5. To Kill a Mockingbird’s Gbenga Akinnagbe on Surviving His ‘Dark’ Childhood, Dreaming of Becoming an Olympian & More

Star Files

Annette Bening
Francesca Carpanini
Tracy Letts
Benjamin Walker

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked Hamilton The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations Mean Girls Chicago Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters