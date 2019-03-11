Sponsored
Jelani Alladin & Matt Doyle Sing a Modern, Soulful Rendition of 'We Kiss in a Shadow' from The King and I

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 11, 2019

Iconic songwriting team Rodgers & Hammerstein moved audiences to tears when their powerful duet of forbidden love "We Kiss in a Shadow" was first heard by audiences during the 1951 premiere of The King and I. As part of the R&H Goes Pop! series, arranger Will Van Dyke has teamed up with Broadway favorites Jelani Alladin (Frozen) and Matt Doyle (The Heart of Rock & Roll) for a stirring update to the number that resonates on more levels than ever before. "One of the reasons I was so excited about doing this song, in this context, is how universal these words are," said Doyle. Alladin added, "Unfortunately, we are living in a world, in a space, that doesn't value love of all kinds. This song is our way of understanding how we can begin to accept love of all kinds, to embrace the ugliness, the beautifulness of all of it and understand that we are all human." Watch the talented pair sing out below.

Jelani Alladin & Matt Doyle
View Comments

