Bryan Cranston in "Network"
(Photo: Jan Versweyveld)

Broadway Grosses: Network Proves Its Hit Status with Another Million-Dollar Week

by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 11, 2019

It was a week of celebration for the acclaimed play Network, Lee Hall and Ivo van Hove's acclaimed adaptation of Paddy Chayefsky's iconic film. As the show announced its recoupment, audiences packed into the Belasco Theatre to experience Bryan Cranston's electric performance in-person. In what was a milestone week, the production posted a box office gross of $1,060,415.55, filling the theater to 100.56% capacity. There are just three months left to experience the one-of-a-kind play for yourself, so make plans now before Network is just a memory.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 10.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,188,375.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,974,219.00)
3. The Lion King ($1,743,799.50)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,617,090.00)
5. Wicked ($1,555,919.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. King Lear ($554,620.00)*
4. The Ferryman ($547,359.305)
3. Be More Chill ($490,671.50)
2. The Prom ($477,918.30)
1. Choir Boy ($361,021.05)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.21%)
2. Hamilton (101.76%)
3. Come From Away (101.72%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.50%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.40%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (77.67%)
4. The Prom (76.73%)
3. Pretty Woman (75.00%)
2. The Phantom of the Opera (74.84%)
1. King Kong (67.37%)

*Number based on seven preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

Network

Bryan Cranston stars in the acclaimed stage adaptation of the iconic 1976 film.
