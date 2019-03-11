Broadway Grosses: Network Proves Its Hit Status with Another Million-Dollar Week

It was a week of celebration for the acclaimed play Network, Lee Hall and Ivo van Hove's acclaimed adaptation of Paddy Chayefsky's iconic film. As the show announced its recoupment, audiences packed into the Belasco Theatre to experience Bryan Cranston's electric performance in-person. In what was a milestone week, the production posted a box office gross of $1,060,415.55, filling the theater to 100.56% capacity. There are just three months left to experience the one-of-a-kind play for yourself, so make plans now before Network is just a memory.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 10.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,188,375.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,974,219.00)
3. The Lion King ($1,743,799.50)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,617,090.00)
5. Wicked ($1,555,919.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. King Lear ($554,620.00)*
4. The Ferryman ($547,359.305)
3. Be More Chill ($490,671.50)
2. The Prom ($477,918.30)
1. Choir Boy ($361,021.05)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.21%)
2. Hamilton (101.76%)
3. Come From Away (101.72%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.50%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.40%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (77.67%)
4. The Prom (76.73%)
3. Pretty Woman (75.00%)
2. The Phantom of the Opera (74.84%)
1. King Kong (67.37%)
*Number based on seven preview performances
Source: The Broadway League
