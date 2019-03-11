Sponsored
Simpsons Theme Song Composer Danny Elfman Makes Broadway Debut with Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 11, 2019
Danny Elfman
(Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Grammy and Emmy winner Danny Elfman, who has written more than 100 film scores and a pair of iconic TV theme songs, has been announced as composer of Taylor Mac's Broadway-debut play Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus. George C. Wolfe directs the production, which begins previews tonight at the Booth Theatre.

The new play marks Elfman's first Broadway project. He has scored 16 Tim Burton films including Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Edward Scissorhands, Batman, Beetlejuice and Dumbo, with TV work including the themes from The Simpsons and Desperate Housewives. Elfman has received a Grammy Award, two Emmys and four Academy Award nominations.

In Gary, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere—among them a midwife on the verge of death (played by Julie White). And two very lowly servants (Nathan Lane and Kristine Nielsen) are charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400, but it feels like the end of the world.

Gary will officially open on April 11.

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Nathan Lane and Kristine Nielsen star in Taylor Mac's new play, intersecting his world view with Shakespeare's first tragedy.
