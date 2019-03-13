Odds & Ends: Watch Jenn Colella Sing Louder Than Words from Tick, Tick...BOOM! & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Watch Jenn Colella Sing Louder Than Words from Tick, Tick...BOOM!

A bevy of Broadway's brightest stars joined a sold-out audience on March 11 to celebrate and motivate the LGBTQ community and its allies through gender-reversed renditions of beloved showtunes, spectacular choreography and a record-breaking fundraising total at Broadway Backwards. The 14th annual edition of the show raised $704,491 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City. The previous fundraising record was set last year at $680,273. Among the show's highlights was a performance from host Jenn Colella (Come From Away) singing "Louder Than Words" from Tick, Tick...BOOM!, backed by Broadway Inspirational Voices. Check out that showstopping number and other samples from the evening below.







Erich Bergen Announces Concerts in L.A. & Vegas

Erich Bergen, the multi-talented Waitress alum and screen star of CBS' Madam Secretary, will offer up four concerts for lucky West Coast audiences next month. Bergen will perform at Catalina Bar & Grill in the heart of Hollywood on April 24 and 25 and at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV on April 27 and April 28. Bergen will celebrate the release of his new music at these concerts as well as perform selections from his previous two albums and fan favorites from his stage-and-screen career.



Susan Stroman to Helm Kung Fu Panda Spectacular Live in Macao

Five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys) will bring her legendary talents to one of the most successful animated films of all time, Kung Fu Panda, for the new theatrical experience Kung Fu Panda Spectacular Live at The Venetian Theatre in Macao later this year. Co-conceived by Stroman and Tony nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys), the live-action retelling of the film will feature character costumes and puppetry designed by the renowned Michael Curry (Frozen) and six-time Tony winner William Ivey Long (Tootsie). The production will feature the original film score composed by Tony nominee Hans Zimmer (The Lion King). Performances will begin in December, with exact dates and casting to come.