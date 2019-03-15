Danny Mac & More to Join Audrey Brisson in U.K. Premiere of Amélie Musical

West End veteran and Strictly Come Dancing star Danny Mac has been cast as Nino Quincampoix in the upcoming U.K.-premiere staging of the musical Amélie. He joins the previously announced stage-and-screen star Audrey Brisson for the touring production, directed by Michael Fentiman, set to run in a variety of cities from April 11 through September 21.



Mac won fans when he appeared on BBC One's flagship entertainment show Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, with a series of perfect scores taking him to the final rounds. Having begun his performing career at an early age in Cameron Mackintosh's tour of Les Misérables, he reprised the role a year later in the West End. His other theater credits include Wicked, Legally Blonde, On the Town, White Christmas and Sunset Boulevard.



Based on the Oscar-nominated film of the same name and featuring a book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Messé and Nathan Tysen, Amélie centers on an extraordinary young woman (Brisson) who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, she realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.



Joining Brisson and Mac in the cast will be Oliver Grant as Lucien/Mysterious Man, Samuel Morgan-Grahame as Joseph/Fluffy, Sioned Saunders as Gina, Johnson Willis as Collignon/Dufayel, Caolan McCarthy as Hippolito/Elton John, Faoileann Cunningham as Georgette/Sylvia, Kate Robson-Stuart as Suzanne, Josh Sneesby as Blind Beggar/Gnome, Jez Unwin as Raphael/Bretodeau and Rachel Dawson as Andamine/Philomene. The role of Nino will be played by Chris Jared during performances at The Watermill Theatre.



The Broadway production of Amélie, which concluded its run on May 21, 2017, starred Tony nominee Phillipa Soo in the title role with Adam Chanler-Berat as Nino. Check out Broadway production footage below.



