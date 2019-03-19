Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

White Noise, Starring Daveed Diggs & Thomas Sadoski, Receives Second Extension at the Public Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 19, 2019
Thomas Sadoski & Daveed Diggs in "White Noise"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced a second extension for Pulitzer winner Suzan-Lori Parks' world premiere play White Noise. The new work, originally announced to conclude its upcoming limited engagement on April 14 and first extended to April 21, will now end its run on May 5. Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski, Sheria Irving and Zoë Winters star.

White Noise follows longtime friends and lovers Leo (Diggs), Misha (Irving), Ralph (Sadoski) and Dawn (Winters), who are educated, progressive, cosmopolitan and woke. When a racially motivated incident with the cops leaves Leo shaken, he decides extreme measures must be taken for self-preservation.

White Noise features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Xavier Pierce, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.

Artistic Director Oskar Eustis directs the production, which began previews on March 5 and will open on March 20.

White Noise

Suzan-Lori Parks' world premiere play about race, friendship, and our rapidly unraveling social contract.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. James Corden to Host 2019 Tony Awards
  2. Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll & Hyde Being Made into a Movie Musical
  3. Brian d'Arcy James & Corey Stoll Cast in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Film
  4. Meet the Magic Makers! Exclusive Portraits of James Snyder & the New Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  5. Jeremy Jordan Sets Broadway Musical Return in Waitress

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters