Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Finds West End Star in Jac Yarrow

Joseph isn't the only one whose dreams are coming true. Talented newcomer Jac Yarrow has landed his first professional stage gig in the iconic title role of the upcoming Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat revival in London's West End. The previously announced production, starring Sheridan Smith as the Narrator and Jason Donovan as Pharaoh, will play an 11-week run at the London Palladium from June 27 through September 8. Opening night is set for July 11.



Yarrow is a 21-year-old student studying drama at Arts Educational School in London. He most recently appeared as Jack Kelly in his school's production of Newsies.



Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical-theater standards, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door to Me," "Jacob and Sons," "There's One More Angel in Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph."



The revival will be directed by Laurence Connor and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter, with scenic and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Gareth Owen.



Additional casting is to come.