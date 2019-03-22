Hadestown Arrives at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre

On the heels of a celebrated London premiere, Anaïs Mitchell's new musical Hadestown debuts at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on March 22. Co-conceiver Rachel Chavkin (The Great Comet) directs the production, choreographed by David Neumann and music-directed by Liam Robinson, set to officially open on April 17. Reeve Carney, Patrick Page and Eva Noblezada star.



Hadestown is a musical retelling of the mythical quest of Orpheus (Carney) to overcome Hades (Page) and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice (Noblezada).



The cast also includes André De Shields as Hermes and Amber Gray as Persephone, with Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Kay Trinidad as the Fates, and an ensemble featuring Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, Ahmad Simmons, Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton and Khaila Wilcoxon.



Hadestown features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Bradley King and sound design by Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, with arrangements and orchestrations by Todd Sickafoose.



Hadestown was first seen in a 2016 world premiere production at off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop.



