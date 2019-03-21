Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Get a First Look at Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune Stars Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 21, 2019
Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
(Photos: Miller Mobley)

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald is getting ready to return to Broadway in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune alongside Tony nominee Michael Shannon. The Terrence McNally revival is directed by Obie winner Arin Arbus in her Broadway debut. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune will play at the Broadhurst Theatre beginning on May 4 with opening night set for May 30. Check out the first photo of the two stars and the photo below of the cast and creative team to celebrate.

Director Arin Arbus with Michael Shannon, playwright Terrence McNally and Audra McDonald.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon star in the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally's two-hander.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Is Earning Hefty Royalties for Rodgers and Hammerstein
  2. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Starring Nathan Lane, Delays Opening
  3. Margo Seibert & More to Star in World Premiere Musical Octet from Great Comet's Dave Malloy
  4. Bebe Neuwirth & Brandon Victor Dixon Will Announce 2019 Tony Award Nominations
  5. Hadestown's Eva Noblezada on Love of Sutton Foster, Teaching Herself to Cry & More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters