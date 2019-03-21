Get a First Look at Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune Stars Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald is getting ready to return to Broadway in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune alongside Tony nominee Michael Shannon. The Terrence McNally revival is directed by Obie winner Arin Arbus in her Broadway debut. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune will play at the Broadhurst Theatre beginning on May 4 with opening night set for May 30. Check out the first photo of the two stars and the photo below of the cast and creative team to celebrate.

Director Arin Arbus with Michael Shannon, playwright Terrence McNally and Audra McDonald.