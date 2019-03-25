Lindsay Mendez & Ruthie Ann Miles Join CBS Legal Drama Pilot Courthouse

Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles are bound for the small screen. The Tony-winning actresses have been cast in Courthouse, a new pilot from CBS, according to Deadline.



The legal drama follows judges, district attorneys, bailiffs, clerks and cops as they navigate and elevate the court system. Mendez will appear as Sara, a court reporter with surprising hidden talents, while Miles will play Sherri, a judicial assistant who oversees the schedule, witness lists and paperwork of rookie judge Lola (to be played by Simone Missick).



Mendez is a recent Tony winner for Carousel whose other stage credits include Wicked, Grease and Dogfight. Miles earned a Tony for The King and I, a performance for which she is currently Olivier-nominated; her other stage credits including Sunday in the Park with George and Here Lies Love.



The cast of Courthouse will also include Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, Wilson Bethel and J. Alex Brinson.