Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Lindsay Mendez & Ruthie Ann Miles Join CBS Legal Drama Pilot Courthouse

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 25, 2019
Lindsay Mendez & Ruthie Ann Miles
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles are bound for the small screen. The Tony-winning actresses have been cast in Courthouse, a new pilot from CBS, according to Deadline.

The legal drama follows judges, district attorneys, bailiffs, clerks and cops as they navigate and elevate the court system. Mendez will appear as Sara, a court reporter with surprising hidden talents, while Miles will play Sherri, a judicial assistant who oversees the schedule, witness lists and paperwork of rookie judge Lola (to be played by Simone Missick).

Mendez is a recent Tony winner for Carousel whose other stage credits include Wicked, Grease and Dogfight. Miles earned a Tony for The King and I, a performance for which she is currently Olivier-nominated; her other stage credits including Sunday in the Park with George and Here Lies Love.

The cast of Courthouse will also include Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, Wilson Bethel and J. Alex Brinson.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Sutton Foster to Join Hugh Jackman in The Music Man on Broadway
  2. Alice Ripley & Next to Normal Originals to Reunite in Concert at Second Stage
  3. Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane & Angels in America Cast to Preserve Performances on Audiobook
  4. Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Is Earning Hefty Royalties for Rodgers and Hammerstein
  5. These Portraits of the Ain't Too Proud Stars and More Will Bring Sunshine to Any Cloudy Day

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Frozen Chicago Come From Away Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters