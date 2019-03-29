The Cher Show's Stephanie J. Block Lends Vocal Prowess to 'I Found Someone' on The View

Stephanie J. Block, leading star of The Cher Show, is rocking out on the talk-show circuit. Following a recent appearance singing "If I Could Turn Back Time" on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the two-time Tony nominee paid a visit today to The View to show off more of her celebrated performance in the musical's title role. Block lent her voice to the iconic Cher tune "I Found Someone" in a performance that has us convinced she is on her way to fully transforming into the Oscar-winning music diva. Watch Block sing out below and make plans now to experience her turn in The Cher Show live on Broadway.



