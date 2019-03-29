Sponsored
The Cher Show's Stephanie J. Block Lends Vocal Prowess to 'I Found Someone' on The View

by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 29, 2019
Stephanie J. Block in "The Cher Show"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Stephanie J. Block, leading star of The Cher Show, is rocking out on the talk-show circuit. Following a recent appearance singing "If I Could Turn Back Time" on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the two-time Tony nominee paid a visit today to The View to show off more of her celebrated performance in the musical's title role. Block lent her voice to the iconic Cher tune "I Found Someone" in a performance that has us convinced she is on her way to fully transforming into the Oscar-winning music diva. Watch Block sing out below and make plans now to experience her turn in The Cher Show live on Broadway.

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
Newsletters