Stephanie J. Block
(Photo: David M. Russell)

The Cher Show's Stephanie J. Block Sings 'If I Could Turn Back Time' on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 15, 2019

Two-time Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block is bringing sass and vocal power to the title role of the new Broadway musical The Cher Show every night at the Neil Simon Theatre. In celebration of the tuner's recent milestone 100th performance, Block paid a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan to sample her acclaimed performance for TV audiences. The star lent her voice to the legendary showstopper "If I Could Turn Back Time" in a performance that has been stirring Broadway lovers and Cher megafans alike since previews began in November. Watch Block sing the iconic number and check out her chat with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest below, then make plans to experience her performance live on stage.

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
