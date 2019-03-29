Sponsored
Leanne Best, Martha Plimpton & Clare Perkins in "Sweat" at the Donmar Warehouse
(Photo: Johan Persson)

Martha Plimpton to Be Joined by Full Donmar Cast for West End Transfer of Sweat

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 29, 2019

The talented slate of stars who appeared in the Donmar Warehouse's Olivier-nominated staging of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer-winning play Sweat have signed on to move with the production to London's West End this summer. The previously announced engagement will run at the Gielgud Theatre from June 7 through July 20.

Joining the previously reported Martha Plimpton reprising her turn as Tracey will be co-stars Clare Perkins as Cynthia, Leanne Best as Jessie, Osy Ikhile as Chris, Wil Johnson as Brucie, Stuart McQuarrie as Stan, Sule Rimi as Evan and Sebastian Viveros as Oscar.

Sweat is based on Nottage's research and interviews with residents of Reading, PA. The play, set in 2000 and 2008, tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the factory floor. When layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a fight to stay afloat.

Lynette Linton directs the production, with additional creative team members including designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, sound designer/composer George Dennis, movement director Polly Bennett and fight director Kate Waters.

