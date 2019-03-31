Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me Extends Broadway Run on Opening Night

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 31, 2019
Heidi Schreck in "What the Constitution Means to Me"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Great news! Heidi Schreck's celebrated new play What the Constitution Means to Me has received an extension at Broadway's Helen Hayes Theater. Originally announced to play a limited engagement through June 9, the production will now conclude its run on July 21. The show opened tonight; previews began on March 14.

What the Constitution Means to Me follows 15-year-old Schreck, who later put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. In the play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document's profound impact on women's bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances.

Joining Schreck in the cast is Mike Iveson and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Jen Schriever and sound design by Sinan Zafar.

What the Constitution Means to Me

Heidi Schreck's acclaimed play transfers to Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Bianca Del Rio to Join Everybody's Talking About Jamie
  2. Beetlejuice Musical Arrives on Broadway
  3. Rachel Bay Jones to Lead Next to Normal at Kennedy Center; Bye Bye Birdie & Footloose Also on Tap
  4. To Kill a Mockingbird Will Launch a National Tour in August 2020
  5. Joél Pérez & More to Lead John Leguizamo Musical Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Rep

Star Files

Rosdely Ciprian
Mike Iveson
Heidi Schreck
Thursday Williams

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Aladdin Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters