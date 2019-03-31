Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me Extends Broadway Run on Opening Night

Great news! Heidi Schreck's celebrated new play What the Constitution Means to Me has received an extension at Broadway's Helen Hayes Theater. Originally announced to play a limited engagement through June 9, the production will now conclude its run on July 21. The show opened tonight; previews began on March 14.



What the Constitution Means to Me follows 15-year-old Schreck, who later put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. In the play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document's profound impact on women's bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances.



Joining Schreck in the cast is Mike Iveson and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams.



What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Jen Schriever and sound design by Sinan Zafar.