James Graham's West End Hit Ink Debuts on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 2, 2019
Jonny Lee Miller & Bertie Carvel
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Ink, James Graham's Olivier-nominated play about the making of the tabloid newspaper The Sun, begins Broadway previews on April 2 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Olivier winner Rupert Goold directs the production, slated to officially open on April 24. Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller star.

Ink is set in 1969 London, where the brash young Rupert Murdoch (Carvel) purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash aimed at destroying the competition. He brings on rogue editor Larry Lamb (Miller), who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they go to every length to achieve success.

The company also features Andrew Durand, David Wilson Barnes, Bill Buell, Eden Marryshow, Colin McPhillamy, Kevin Pariseau, Michael Siberry, Robert Stanton, Tara Summers, Erin Neufer and Rana Roy.

The creative team includes Bunny Christie (scenic and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Adam Cork (original music and sound design), Jon Driscoll (projection design), Lynne Page (choreography and movement direction) and Julie McBride (music direction).

Ink was recently extended through June 16.

