Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan Are Ready to Clock In to Waitress on Broadway

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 2, 2019
Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Order up! Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan are getting ready to start their shift together in Waitress on Broadway. Bean returned to Broadway for the first time in 15 years when she began performances as Jenna on March 18. Jordan, who appeared in American Son earlier this season, takes on the role of Dr. Pomatter on April 8, replacing current star and New Kids on the Block member Joey McIntyre. The duo teamed up at Sardi's on April 2 to talk all about the long-running musical and why they're excited to share the stage. Check out the sweet-as-pie photo and be sure to book your own trip to the diner.

Newsletters