We've been spending the past week listening to Ben Platt's debut album Sing to Me Instead. The tome of original songs performed by the Tony-winning original star of Dear Evan Hansen blend smooth vocals with moving instrumentals. Platt paid a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden on April 2 to sample the new tune "Older," sung with joy and urgency. Watch the star below and pick up your copy of Sing to Me Instead today.