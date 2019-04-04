Sponsored
All My Sons Returns to Broadway with Tracy Letts & Annette Bening

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 4, 2019
Tracy Letts & Annette Bening
(Photos: Jim Luning & Jon Rou)

The highly anticipated new staging of Arthur Miller's All My Sons begins previews at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre on April 4. Jack O'Brien directs the Roundabout Theatre Company production, set to officially open on April 22. Tracy Letts and Annette Bening star as Joe and Kate Keller.

Set in the aftermath of World War II, All My Sons follows the Keller family, who struggle to stay intact and fight for their future when a long-hidden secret threatens to emerge—forcing them to reckon with greed, denial, repentance and post-war disenchantment across generations.

The cast also includes Benjamin Walker as Chris Keller, Chinasa Ogbuagu as Sue Bayliss, Michael Hayden as Dr. Jim Bayliss, Nehal Joshi as Frank Lubey, Jenni Barber as Lydia Lubey, Hampton Fluker as George Deever and Francesca Carpanini as Ann Deever.

All My Sons features scenic design by Douglas W. Schmidt, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by John Gromada, video/projection design by Jeff Sugg and original music by Bob James.

The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 23.

