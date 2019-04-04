Alex Jennings Joins London's Light in the Piazza with Renée Fleming & Dove Cameron

Three-time Olivier winner Alex Jennings has been cast in the highly anticipated London-debut production of Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony-winning musical The Light in the Piazza. Jennings will take on the role of Signor Naccarelli in the previously announced production, set to play Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall for 20 performances from June 14 through July 5.



Jennings took home Olivier Awards for his turns in Too Clever by Half, Peer Gynt and My Fair Lady. His screen credits include The Queen, War Requiem and The Lady in the Van.



Jennings joins a previously announced slate of stars led by Tony-nominated opera legend Renée Fleming as Margaret Johnson, Emmy winner Dove Cameron as Clara Johnson, Rob Houchen as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Celinde Schoenmaker as Franca Naccarelli, Liam Tamne as Guiseppe Naccarelli, Marie McLaughlin as Signora Naccarelli and Malcolm Sinclair as Roy Johnson.



The Light in the Piazza follows Margaret (Fleming) and her daughter, Clara (Cameron), as they take in the wonders of Florence. A fateful gust of wind soon whisks Clara's hat into the hands of local dreamer Fabrizio Naccarelli (Houchen). It's love at first sight, but Clara isn't quite what she appears, and soon they must all confront a secret that's been kept in the shadows for far too long.



The ensemble will include Matthew Woodyatt, Rhona McGregor, Tom Partridge, Molly Lynch, Nicholas Duncan, Chlöe Hart, Danny Becker, Monica Swayne and Simbi Akande.



With a Tony-winning score by Guettel and a Tony-nominated book by Lucas, The Light in the Piazza premiered on Broadway in 2005.