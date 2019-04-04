Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Alex Jennings Joins London's Light in the Piazza with Renée Fleming & Dove Cameron

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 4, 2019
Alex Jennings in a promotional image as Signor Naccarelli
(Provided by Borkowski PR)

Three-time Olivier winner Alex Jennings has been cast in the highly anticipated London-debut production of Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony-winning musical The Light in the Piazza. Jennings will take on the role of Signor Naccarelli in the previously announced production, set to play Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall for 20 performances from June 14 through July 5.

Jennings took home Olivier Awards for his turns in Too Clever by Half, Peer Gynt and My Fair Lady. His screen credits include The Queen, War Requiem and The Lady in the Van.

Jennings joins a previously announced slate of stars led by Tony-nominated opera legend Renée Fleming as Margaret Johnson, Emmy winner Dove Cameron as Clara Johnson, Rob Houchen as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Celinde Schoenmaker as Franca Naccarelli, Liam Tamne as Guiseppe Naccarelli, Marie McLaughlin as Signora Naccarelli and Malcolm Sinclair as Roy Johnson.

The Light in the Piazza follows Margaret (Fleming) and her daughter, Clara (Cameron), as they take in the wonders of Florence. A fateful gust of wind soon whisks Clara's hat into the hands of local dreamer Fabrizio Naccarelli (Houchen). It's love at first sight, but Clara isn't quite what she appears, and soon they must all confront a secret that's been kept in the shadows for far too long.

The ensemble will include Matthew Woodyatt, Rhona McGregor, Tom Partridge, Molly Lynch, Nicholas Duncan, Chlöe Hart, Danny Becker, Monica Swayne and Simbi Akande.

With a Tony-winning score by Guettel and a Tony-nominated book by Lucas, The Light in the Piazza premiered on Broadway in 2005.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Cher Show's Carleigh Bettiol on Going from Pageant Catwalks to the Broadway Stage
  2. Carmen Jones, Be More Chill, Constitution, Yiddish Fiddler & More Earn 2019 Lortel Nominations
  3. Pretty Woman's Samantha Barks on Meeting Julia Roberts, Her Les Miz Movie Breakout & More on Show People
  4. Oklahoma!'s Ali Stroker Shows Off a Lively 'I Cain't Say No' on The Tonight Show
  5. Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan Are Ready to Clock In to Waitress on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Aladdin Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters