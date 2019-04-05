Bess Wohl's World Premiere Comedy Continuity Announces Casting

Complete casting is set for Continuity, a new dark comedy by acclaimed playwright Bess Wohl (Small Mouth Sounds), making its world premiere with Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center's Studio at Stage II this spring. Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) will direct the previously announced production, slated to begin previews on May 7 with an opening scheduled for May 21.



The cast will include Darren Goldstein (The Little Foxes), Max Baker (1984), Jasmine Batchelor (The River), Rosal Colon (Between Riverside and Crazy), Curran Connor (Pidgeon), Garcia (Tales of the City), Alex Hurt (Cardinal) and Megan Ketch (The Big Wedding).



In Continuity, a sheet of ice sits in the desert of New Mexico as a mad eco-terrorist plants a bomb in order to save humankind. Meanwhile, a beleaguered film crew tries to get in one last shot before losing the light.



The production will feature scenic design by Adam Rigg, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.



Continuity will play a limited engagement through June 9.