PIX11 Will Partner with The Broadway Channel for New Episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present a new episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community.



Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor, Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment will air on PIX11 in New York on April 14 at 6:00pm ET.



The new episode will feature:

Broadway's first-ever Tony winner for Best Musical is back and rebooted for 2019 and beyond. Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase talk about the revival of Kiss Me, Kate at the iconic Studio 54. With classic songs by Cole Porter, this musical centers on a cast putting on a musical version of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the conflicts on- and offstage between bickering exes.

Hugh Jackman is headed back to Broadway in The Music Man in 2020, but before he does, the versatile A-lister is touring the world with his one-man show. Broadway Profiles sits down with the man behind the tour, director Warren Carlyle, about what it's like to help bring Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show to the stage.

The Hamilton national tour is making its way across the country. Broadway Profiles is following the show as it captures new audiences from coast to coast.

No need to say his name three times, because Beetlejuice is on Broadway. A wild and visually amazing musical based on Tim Burton's classic '80s movie, Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso.

Brian d'Arcy James starred in the Oscar-winning Best Picture Spotlight and the hit Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why. And soon you'll see him alongside Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish in the new film The Kitchen. But first, he's back on Broadway in Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman. Directed by Sam Mendes, The Ferryman takes place in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest, but this year, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor. Broadway Profiles talks to Brian about joining the cast of this intense new drama.

Hadestown follows two intertwining love stories as it invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back, starring Reeve Carney (Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark).

Plus, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek provides a Broadway.com minute.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.