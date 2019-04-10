Sponsored
Exclusive! George Salazar & More on the 'Really Exciting' Chance to Preserve the Unheard Works of Jonathan Larson

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 10, 2019

Midtown's Feinstein's/54 Below presented a one-of-a-kind engagement in October with the premiere of The Jonathan Larson Project, a cabaret featuring previously unheard songs written by the late creator of Rent and Tick, Tick...BOOM! In commemoration of the show's cast album, producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper and her starry company—which includes Be More Chill's George Salazar and Lauren Marcus, as well as Nick Blaemire, Andy Mientus and Krysta Rodriguez—looked back on the experience of introducing Larson's lost work onstage and on a cast recording. Broadway.com is honored to exclusively debut the resulting video, which features the cast singing the soul-stirring music and talking about the importance of Larson's legacy. "I think we are shedding quite the light on Jonathan as a human being," said Salazar. "It's crazy to be a part of that." Rodriguez added, "To know that he can live on through this album is really exciting." Watch below, download Ghostlight Records' album and pick up the upcoming Limited Edition CD Package beginning on June 14.

George Salazar
