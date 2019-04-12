Sponsored
Kristin Chenoweth to Offer Special Concert Performance at Second Stage Annual Gala

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 12, 2019
Kristin Chenoweth
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Second Stage Theater has announced that Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth will headline the company's 40th Birthday Gala with a special concert performance. The previously announced event will be held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on May 6.

Chenoweth earned a Tony for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and an Emmy for Pushing Daisies. Her other Broadway credits include Wicked, On the Twentieth Century, The Apple Tree, Epic Proportions, Steel Pier and Promises, Promises.

As previously announced, the gala will honor 40 actors for their continued collaboration with the institution—from its first productions to today. The evening’s honorees, all of whom have appeared in at least two Second Stage productions, include Brooke Adams, Kevin Bacon, David Aaron Baker, David Wilson Barnes, Derrick Baskin, Annette Bening, Emily Bergl, Reed Birney, Stephanie J. Block, Tracee Chimo, Liza Colón-Zayas, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Frankie R. Faison, Halley Feiffer, Daniel Gerroll, John Glover, Daniel Eric Gold, Tony Goldwyn, Robyn Goodman, Ari Graynor, Judith Ivey, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Brian Kerwin, Christine Lahti, Kristolyn Lloyd, Marsha Mason, James McDaniel, Lindsay Mendez, Kathy Najimy, Manu Narayan, Cynthia Nixon, Rory O’Malley, Kellie Overbey, Annie Parisse, Susan Pourfar, Katharine Powell, Maria Elena Ramirez, Armando Riesco, Thomas Sadoski, Sherie Rene Scott, Thom Sesma, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Julie White, Betsy Wolfe and Charlayne Woodard.

The gala will begin at 6:30pm with cocktails and party games, followed by dinner at 7:30pm and the 9:00pm performance. All funds raised will support and sustain Second Stage Theater's artistic programs.

The next production on deck at Second Stage is the first off-Broadway revival of Christopher Shinn's Pulitzer-finalist play Dying City, set to begin performances at the Tony Kiser Theater on May 14.

