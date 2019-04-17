Pretty Woman's Orfeh on Working with Husband Andy Karl, Hanging Out with Cher & More

Powerhouse Tony nominee Orfeh is a fan-favorite Broadway star, who is currently belting the roof off of the Nederlander Theatre as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman. In a recent episode of #LiveAtFive, Orfeh spoke about getting to work with husband Andy Karl (who plays Edward Lewis) on stage again: "It's the most glorious thing in the world." This is the third Broadway production the couple has appeared in together (after Saturday Night Fever and Legally Blonde), and while their characters may not meet in the show, it doesn't stop Orfeh from thinking about Karl's character. "I do occasionally want to come out and sing his song 'Freedom,'" Orfeh said. "It's one of the few very poignant moments in the show. Andy can turn Satan into sap. If you're not happy around Andy, then there's something wrong with you."

Orfeh in Pretty Woman (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Pretty Woman is based on the hit 1990 movie of the same name, a film so iconic that Orfeh can still remember everything about the day she saw it for the first time: "I remember very specifically that we all went to the movie theater on 34th Street in Murray Hill. I remember it very vividly," Orfeh said. "Getting to meet Julia Roberts and spend time with Garry Marshall was one of those bizarre full-circle moments." Although Marshall died before Pretty Woman opened on Broadway, Orfeh is most proud of receiving his support during the early development of the Bryan Adams-Jim Vallance musical. "It was good getting to spend time with him," Orfeh said. "He gave it his blessing, and it made everyone happy."

In addition to living it up at the Nederlander Theatre, Orfeh recently took an unforgettable trip to The Cher Show for opening night. "Cher's my godmama," she said. "I grew up with Chaz [Bono]. We had the best time, Andy and I hung out wit Cher the entire night. I think she was really happy to have friendly faces from back in the day. It's a kick-ass show."

Catch Orfeh in Pretty Woman, now playing at the Nederlander Theatre.

Watch the full episode of #LiveatFive below!