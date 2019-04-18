Laurie Metcalf & John Lithgow Star as a Pair of American Icons in Hillary and Clinton

Tony nominee Lucas Hnath's new play Hillary and Clinton opens at Broadway's Golden Theatre on April 18. Tony winner Joe Mantello directs the production, which began previews on March 16. The play stars Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, Tony winner John Lithgow, Peter Francis James and Zak Orth.



Hillary and Clinton takes place behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, where a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark (Orth), sees things another.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the play's stars offering a new perspective on an important moment in American politics.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.