The celebrated new musical Hadestown opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17. The musical by Anaïs Mitchell is based on Greek mythology and follows Orpheus' quest to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his love Eurydice. Take a look at the photos to see stars Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, Amber Gray, Reeve Carney and André De Shields take their curtain call as well as the first-night guests in attendance on the big night.