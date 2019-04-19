Hillary and Clinton Will Hold Special Midnight Performance to Benefit the Actors Fund

Tony nominee Lucas Hnath's new play Hillary and Clinton will offer up a midnight performance this spring as a benefit for The Actors Fund. The show will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 11:59pm at the Golden Theatre.



Headlined by Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, Tony winner John Lithgow, Peter Francis James and Zak Orth, Hillary and Clinton takes place behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, where a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark (Orth), sees things another.



Tony winner Joe Mantello directs the new work, which began preview performances on March 16 and officially opened on April 18.