Need to cure your case of the Mondays? We've got just the thing: a spiffy new shot from The Book of Mormon! The pic features Destinee Rea as Mrs. Brown, Dave Thomas Brown as Elder Price and Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham. The Tony-winning hit has been running at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre for eight years. Here's a fun fact: it's the Broadway house's longest-running show. Take a look at the photo, and then go see the hilarious production live!