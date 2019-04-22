Broadway Grosses: King Kong Inches In with Best Numbers of 2019

The team behind King Kong has reason to boast, as a slew of audience members filled the Broadway Theatre this past week to experience the one-of-a-kind musical. Thanks to the holiday weekend, the show reported its highest numbers of 2019, with a gross of $986,113.48, up $132,719.56 from the previous week. Another strong performer over the Passover and Easter weekend was the acclaimed stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, which holds the record for the highest gross of an American play ever at $1,720,828.14. In addition to tourists filling Broadway houses over this past weekend, stage fans are making extra visits to Broadway shows to start prognosticating Tony Award nominations, which will be announced on April 30.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 21.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,299,435.00)
2. The Lion King ($3,149,674.00)
3. Wicked ($2,633,078.00)*
4. Aladdin ($2,048,492.00)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,021,090.50)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. All My Sons ($482,132.40)
4. What the Constitution Means to Me ($462,612.00)
3. Hillary and Clinton ($340,825.00)
2. Ink ($316,263.30)
1. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($300,613.00)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.72%)
2. Come From Away (101.94%)
3. Hamilton (101.71%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.60%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.59%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Pretty Woman: The Musical (86.98%)
4. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (81.19%)
3. The Cher Show (77.59%)
2. King Lear (77.24%)
1. The Ferryman (67.89%)
*Number based on nine performances
Source: The Broadway League
