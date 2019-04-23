Brad Oscar, Christina Sajous, Anne L. Nathan & More Join Joe Iconis' Broadway Bounty Hunter

Casting is complete for the off-Broadway premiere of Broadway Bounty Hunter, a new musical comedy featuring an original score by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), slated to arrive at off-Broadway's Greenwich House Theater this summer. Jennifer Werner will direct and choreograph the previously announced production, set to begin previews on July 7 and open on July 23 for a limited run through September 15. Annie Golden will star in the title role.



Newly announced cast members include two-time Tony nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) as Mac Roundtree, Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Claudine Machine/Janessa, Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Lazarus, Emily Borromeo (School of Rock) as Shiro Jin, Badia Farha (School of Rock) as Sienna, Jasmine Forsberg (Love in Hate Nation) as Cortnie/Indigo, Omar Garibay (Ghost) as Spark Plug/Director, Jared Joseph (Holler If Ya Hear Me) as Felipe and Emilie Battle (Dear Evan Hansen) as the company swing. Anne L. Nathan (Once) will perform the title role at Saturday matinée performances.



With a book co-written by Iconis, Jason SweetTooth Williams (also of Be More Chill) and Lance Rubin, inspired by the exploitation movies of the 1970s, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows Annie, a down-on-her-luck actress of a certain age who is asked to become a bounty hunter and capture a South American drug lord. The musical chronicles a woman's journey to find her inner strength and true badass identity—and save the theater.



The Broadway Bounty Hunter creative team includes scenic designer Michael Schweikardt, lighting designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, costume and wig designer Sarafina Bush, projection designer Brad Peterson, sound designer Cody Spencer, music supervisor and orchestrator Charlie Rosen, vocal arranger Joel Waggoner, music director Geoffrey Ko and artistic consultant Nehemiah Luckett.