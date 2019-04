Arthur Miller's All My Sons is back on Broadway, starring Tracy Letts and Annette Bening. The production, directed by Jack O'Brien, opened at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre on April 22. After the cast took their bows on opening night, they stepped inside Broadway.com's exclusive portrait booth. Check out the photos, and be sure to plan your own visit to All My Sons through June 23.

Benjamin Walker plays Chris Keller.

Hampton Fluker plays George Deever.

Chainasa Ogbuagu plays Sue Bayliss.

Francesca Carpanini plays Ann Deever.

Michael Hayden plays Dr. Jim Bayliss.

Annette Bening plays Kate Keller.