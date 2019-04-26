Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Sarah Stiles, Beth Leavel, Amber Gray & More to Perform at 2019 Actors Fund Gala

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 26, 2019
Sarah Stiles
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A starry lineup of performers, presenters and guests have been announced to take part in the 2019 annual gala of The Actors Fund. The previously announced event, honoring Harvey Fierstein, John Gore, Rita Moreno and Matthew D. Loeb, will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis on April 29 at 6:00pm.

The evening will include performances by Broadway.com vlogger Sarah Stiles (Tootsie), Amber Gray (Hadestown), Beth Leavel, Michael Potts and Matthew Sklar (The Prom), Damon Daunno and Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!) and a special appearance by Chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell. Luke Hawkins and Evan Ruggiero will open the gala with an original tap number.

Additional presenters and guests will include Annette Bening (All My Sons), Kenny Leon (American Son), Jawan M. Jackson (Ain't Too Proud), Tony Kushner (Angels in America), Will Roland (Be More Chill), Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This), Eric William Morris (Be More Chill), Celia Keenan-Bolger and Gideon Glick (To Kill a Mockingbird) and more.

The gala is a celebration of everyone who works in performing arts and entertainment coming together to support services that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members of this community.

The Actors Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing and secondary employment and training services.

For further information on the 2019 gala, click here.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Alex Brightman on Beetlejuice Being a 'Secret Society' on Broadway, Perfecting His Ghostly Character & More
  2. Oklahoma! & Tootsie Top 2019 Drama Desk Award Nominations
  3. Citizens of Mockingbird: Jeff Daniels on Becoming Atticus Finch, the Iconic Hero Without a Cape
  4. Hadestown, Tootsie & Oklahoma! Lead 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations
  5. Check Out Exclusive Portraits of the Tootsie Cast Standing in the Spotlight

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Chicago Frozen King Kong Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters