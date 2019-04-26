Sarah Stiles, Beth Leavel, Amber Gray & More to Perform at 2019 Actors Fund Gala

A starry lineup of performers, presenters and guests have been announced to take part in the 2019 annual gala of The Actors Fund. The previously announced event, honoring Harvey Fierstein, John Gore, Rita Moreno and Matthew D. Loeb, will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis on April 29 at 6:00pm.



The evening will include performances by Broadway.com vlogger Sarah Stiles (Tootsie), Amber Gray (Hadestown), Beth Leavel, Michael Potts and Matthew Sklar (The Prom), Damon Daunno and Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!) and a special appearance by Chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell. Luke Hawkins and Evan Ruggiero will open the gala with an original tap number.



Additional presenters and guests will include Annette Bening (All My Sons), Kenny Leon (American Son), Jawan M. Jackson (Ain't Too Proud), Tony Kushner (Angels in America), Will Roland (Be More Chill), Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This), Eric William Morris (Be More Chill), Celia Keenan-Bolger and Gideon Glick (To Kill a Mockingbird) and more.



The gala is a celebration of everyone who works in performing arts and entertainment coming together to support services that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members of this community.



The Actors Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing and secondary employment and training services.



For further information on the 2019 gala, click here.