Caitlin Kinnunen to Sing from The Prom at 2019 GLAAD Media Awards; Logo Will Broadcast

GLAAD is making rainbow dreams come true. Caitlin Kinnunen, standout star of Broadway's The Prom, has signed on to offer up a special performance of the musical's moving song "Unruly Heart" at the organization's 30th annual gala. The event, scheduled for May 4 in New York City, will broadcast on Logo on May 12 at 8:00pm ET.



The annual gala of GLAAD—the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer media advocacy organization—will also feature an appearance by Broadway producer Ryan Murphy (The Boys in the Band) who recently announced he will adapt The Prom into a movie for Netflix.



Featuring a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin, The Prom centers on Emma (Kinnunen), a gay student who is unceremoniously sidelined from her prom when she decides to take her girlfriend. When Broadway's brassiest stars find out, they gear up to save the day.



For more information on the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards, click here.