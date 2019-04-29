Closing Time! Last Chance to See Wicked's Jessica Vosk, Avenue Q, White Noise & More

It's awards season! That means we've weathered the frenzy of openings and, at least for this month, no Broadway shows are closing. However, one standout green girl, a Tony-winning musical, and a flurry of off-Broadway plays will be departing the New York theater scene in May. Check them off your list before it's too late!

Thomas Sadoski and Daveed Diggs in White Noise (Photo: Joan Marcus)

MAY 4: White Noise Goes Black

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan Lori-Parks' intense new drama follows an insomniac artist whose new social experiment threatens to tear apart his friend group, and reveal who they really are. Catch Tony winner Daveed Diggs and Thomas Sadoski's electrifying perfromances in the Oskar Eustis-helmed play before it ends at the Public Theater.

Jessica Vosk as Elphaba (Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

MAY 12: Jessica Vosk Flies out of Wicked

Jessica Vosk starred in the Munchkinland national tour of Wicked as Elphaba for a year before taking over the role in the Broadway production last July. The 15th-anniversary Elphaba will depart the show before Hannah Corneau, in her Broadway debut, sweeps in May 14.

Michael Stuhlbarg in Socrates (Photo: Joan Marcus)

MAY 19: Let’s Get Philosophical

Tony nominee and film darling Michael Stuhlbarg just received a Drama League nomination for his turn in the title role of Socrates. That's all the more reason to catch him in Tim Blake Nelson's world premiere play at the Public Theater before it's over.

Veronica J. Kuehn in Avenue Q (Photo: Carol Rosegg)

MAY 26: A Tony-Winning Musical Closes Out Its 16th Year

Avenue Q, the groundbreaking musical from Tony winners Robert Lopez, Jeff Marx and Jeff Whitty won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2003. Even after a move from Broadway's Golden Theatre to off-Broadway's New World Stages in 2009, the musical comedy still elicits giggle and gasp at some very naughty puppets.



ALSO:

MAY 5: Jordan E. Cooper's provocative new play Ain’t No 'Mo, in which he also stars, ends a twice-extended run at the Public Theater.



MAY 5: John Guare's Nantucket Sleigh Ride, starring Will Chase and John Laroquette, closes at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre at Lincoln Center Theater.

MAY 12: Sincerely Oscar, the new musical celebrating Tony-winning lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, closes at Theatre Row's Acorn Theatre.



MAY 19: Marc Blitzstein's folk opera The Cradle Will Rock, starring Tony Yazbeck, ends at Classic Stage Company.



MAY 26: Aziza Barnes' new play BLKS, about a trio of purpose-searching twenty-somethings struggling to be heard in NYC, closes at MCC Theater.