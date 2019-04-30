Go Inside the Star-Studded Portrait Booth at The Actors Fund Gala Honoring Harvey Fierstein, John Gore, Matthew D. Loeb and Rita Moreno

The Actors Fund Gala was held on April 29 at the New York Marriott Marquis and toasted some of the biggest names in the theater industry. Hosted by Michael Urie, the annual event presented the organization's Medal of Honor to Broadway favorite Harvey Fierstein, producing powerhouse John Gore (CEO of the John Gore Organization, which owns Broadway.com), IATSE union head Matthew D. Loeb and acting icon Rita Moreno. The celebration featured an all-star list of guests and performers that included The Prom's Beth Leavel, Hadestown's Amber Gray, Brian Stokes Mitchell and more. Before the fun, the stars stepped into the Broadway.com portrait booth to pose for our camera.

Honoree Harvey Fierstein

Honoree Matthew D. Loeb and Mandie DeMeskey.