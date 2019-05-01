Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

James Graham's Tony-Nominated Ink Extends for Third Time

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 1, 2019
Jonny Lee Miller & Bertie Carvel in "Ink"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Ink, James Graham's six-time Tony-nominated play about the making of the tabloid newspaper The Sun, has received a third extension at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Recently extended for a second time to June 23, the production will now conclude its Broadway-premiere run on July 7. Jonny Lee Miller and 2019 Tony nominee Bertie Carvel star in the new work, directed by 2019 Tony nominee Rupert Goold.

Ink is set in 1969 London, where the brash young Murdoch (Carvel) purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash aimed at destroying the competition. He brings on rogue editor Lamb (Miller), who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they go to every length to achieve success.

The company also features Andrew Durand, David Wilson Barnes, Bill Buell, Eden Marryshow, Colin McPhillamy, Kevin Pariseau, Michael Siberry, Robert Stanton, Tara Summers, Erin Neufer and Rana Roy.

The creative team includes Bunny Christie (scenic and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Adam Cork (original music and sound design), Jon Driscoll (projection design), Lynne Page (choreography and movement direction) and Julie McBride (music direction).

Ink

James Graham's electrifying and exhilarating new play, based on real events.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Results Are In! These 2019 Tony Snubs Upset Fans the Most
  2. Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud & Tootsie Lead 2019 Tony Award Nominations
  3. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  4. Let's Do This! See the 2019 Tony Nominees Meet the Press
  5. Livin' It Up on Top! Hadestown Celebrates 14 Tony Nominations

Star Files

Bertie Carvel
Jonny Lee Miller

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Tootsie Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters