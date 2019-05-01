James Graham's Tony-Nominated Ink Extends for Third Time

Ink, James Graham's six-time Tony-nominated play about the making of the tabloid newspaper The Sun, has received a third extension at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Recently extended for a second time to June 23, the production will now conclude its Broadway-premiere run on July 7. Jonny Lee Miller and 2019 Tony nominee Bertie Carvel star in the new work, directed by 2019 Tony nominee Rupert Goold.



Ink is set in 1969 London, where the brash young Murdoch (Carvel) purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash aimed at destroying the competition. He brings on rogue editor Lamb (Miller), who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they go to every length to achieve success.



The company also features Andrew Durand, David Wilson Barnes, Bill Buell, Eden Marryshow, Colin McPhillamy, Kevin Pariseau, Michael Siberry, Robert Stanton, Tara Summers, Erin Neufer and Rana Roy.



The creative team includes Bunny Christie (scenic and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Adam Cork (original music and sound design), Jon Driscoll (projection design), Lynne Page (choreography and movement direction) and Julie McBride (music direction).



