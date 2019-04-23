James Graham's Ink Extends Again on Broadway

Ink, James Graham's new play about the making of the tabloid newspaper The Sun, has received a second extension at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Originally announced to run through June 9 and later extended to June 16, the production will now close on June 23. Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller star in the new work, directed by Rupert Goold, which began previews on April 2 and will open on April 24.



Ink is set in 1969 London, where the brash young Murdoch (Carvel) purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash aimed at destroying the competition. He brings on rogue editor Lamb (Miller), who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they go to every length to achieve success.



The company also features Andrew Durand, David Wilson Barnes, Bill Buell, Eden Marryshow, Colin McPhillamy, Kevin Pariseau, Michael Siberry, Robert Stanton, Tara Summers, Erin Neufer and Rana Roy.



The creative team includes Bunny Christie (scenic and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Adam Cork (original music and sound design), Jon Driscoll (projection design), Lynne Page (choreography and movement direction) and Julie McBride (music direction).



