Jeremy Pope, Micaela Diamond, Gbenga Akinnagbe & More Win 2019 Theatre World Awards

The Theatre World Awards board of directors has announced the 2019 Theatre World Award honorees for outstanding Broadway or off-Broadway debut performance. The talented stars will be celebrated at the 75th Annual Theatre World Awards ceremony on June 3 at a Broadway venue to be announced.



Additionally, Nathan Lane, currently appearing on Broadway in Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, has been named the recipient of the 7th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.



Find the full list of 2019 Theatre World Award winners below.



Gbenga Akinnagbe, To Kill a Mockingbird

Tom Glynn-Carney, The Ferryman

Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

James Davis, Oklahoma!

Micaela Diamond, The Cher Show

Bonnie Milligan, Head Over Heels

Simone Missick, Paradise Blue

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Colton Ryan, Girl from the North Country

Stephanie Styles, Kiss Me, Kate

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag



First presented in 1945, the prestigious Theatre World Awards, founded by John Willis, editor-in-chief of both Theatre World and its companion volume, Screen World, are the oldest awards given for Outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway debut performances. The Theatre World Awards are presented annually at the end of the theater season to six actors and six actresses for their significant, reviewable, debut performances in a Broadway or off-Broadway production.