Sarah Stiles, Ephraim Sykes, Marylouise Burke & André De Shields
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com | Getty Images)

Sarah Stiles & Ephraim Sykes Win 2019 Clarence Derwent Awards; Marylouise Burke & André De Shields Honored with Richard Seff Awards

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 3, 2019

The Actors' Equity Foundation has announced Sarah Stiles and Ephraim Sykes as winners of the 2019 Clarence Derwent Awards, given to the most promising female and male performers on the New York metropolitan scene. Stiles wins for her performance as Sandy Lester in Tootsie, while Sykes wins for his turn as David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud.

Established in 1945 by Clarence Derwent, distinguished actor and president of Equity from 1946-1952, this award holds the distinction of being the oldest honor on Broadway. 

Additionally, this year's Richard Seff Awards will go to Marylouise Burke and André De Shields for their performances as Mom in True West and Hermes in Hadestown, respectively. The award acknowledges a veteran female and male character actor for the best performance in a supporting role in a Broadway or off-Broadway production.

The Actors' Equity Foundation, a philanthropic and humanitarian nonprofit, was created in 1962 to aid and assists the members of the acting profession and to promote the theater arts. It is separate from Actors' Equity Association and is funded by estate bequests and individual donations.

