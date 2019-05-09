Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Cynthia Erivo on The Color Purple Movie, Returning to Broadway & Her Live From Lincoln Center Concert

Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 9, 2019
Cynthia Erivo on Live from Lincoln Center
(Photo: Kevin Yatarola)

Get ready for a Cynthia Erivo world takeover. The big-voiced Brit has a Live from Lincoln Center solo concert airing on PBS on May 10. "That night felt amazing! Now I get to relive it and share it," Erivo said ito Broadway.com. "I'm hoping I’ll be home on time after being on set to watch it." Erivo is currently shooting the HBO series The Outsider, which is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.

Since her 2016 Broadway triumph as Celie in John Doyle's Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple, the star's career has taken off. She won a Tony, Grammy and Emmy during the run of the musical and has since been featured on the big screen in Bad Times at the El Royale and Widows. "It feels amazing to be able to stand on set and play characters that I love for people to see everywhere," she said of her jump from stage to screen. "It feels like a dream come true! I feel like I’m experiencing the impossible, so I’m trying to be present for it all."

Cynthia Erivo in Harriet (Photo by Glen Wilson/Focus Features)

As previously announced, Erivo will star in an upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet, which is slated to hit movie theaters later this year. "It was tough," she said of shooting the film. "My heart, mind, body and soul were working as hard as they could. It was an honor. My director Kasi Lemmons was and is a genius. I don’t know what I would have done without her!"

There is another silver screen project that has fans buzzing: The Color Purple movie musical. As previously reported, the film will reunite Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey, who, of course, starred in Spielberg's 1985 film based on Alice Walker's epistolary novel and went on to produce the 2016 Broadway production. "I know as much as you do!" Erivo said of movie casting plans. When asked if she'd like to be a part of it, she responded: "Of course! It’s a piece of art that changed my life. I only think of it fondly. To memorialize the musical version on film would be incredible."



Erivo's Live from Lincoln Center concert gave her the opportunity to preserve her incredible stage presence for the small screen. "I decided that I wanted to make this a moment for telling stories about love in its many forms," she said about selecting her set list for the show. "Some songs people have never heard me sing before, but I’ve been singing them for myself for a while."

Of course, Broadway.com had to ask: When is this wonder woman coming back to the stage? "The moment I find the thing that hits me as hard as The Color Purple, I’ll be right there."

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Fan-Picked 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Nominations Announced; Be More Chill Leads With 12
  2. Oklahoma! Tony Nominee Ali Stroker on Her Can-Do Attitude & More on Show People
  3. Vanessa Carlton to Make Broadway Debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  4. Oklahoma! Honors Parkland Students with Moving Encore Performance Featuring Instrument of Hope
  5. West End Fiddler on the Roof Star Judy Kuhn on a Surprising Email from Trevor Nunn & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Hadestown Chicago Tootsie Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters