Oklahoma! Honors Parkland Students with Moving Encore Performance Featuring Instrument of Hope

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 9, 2019

On May 8, the Tony-nominated revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! became the first Broadway show to feature the Instrument of Hope, a trumpet made with bullet casings, which has been touring the country. Initiated by students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Shine MSD, Inc., the instrument, designed by Josh Landress, came to be via a nonprofit created by Parkland students to advance healing through arts. Following yesterday's matinée, music director Nathan Koci took to the trumpet to perform Oklahoma!'s iconic dream ballet "Out of My Dreams" for the audience in attendance; Broadway.com is honored to share the performance. Watch Tony nominee Mary Testa's moving introduction and the number itself, then make plans to experience this acclaimed new vision of Oklahoma! in person.

Mary Testa & Nathan Koci

Oklahoma!

Daniel Fish's innovative new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic arrives on Broadway.
