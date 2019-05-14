Oklahoma!'s Ali Stroker Shows Off Her Tony-Nominated Performance on Live with Kelly & Ryan

Broadway Week has just begun on Live with Kelly & Ryan, and we think it's off to a great start. Tony nominee Ali Stroker, the show-stopping Ado Annie of the Tony-nominated revival of Oklahoma!, stopped by the ABC talk show to kickstart the small-screen celebration of the Great White Way. In a sample of her acclaimed Broadway turn, Stroker offered up a lively performance of Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved comic number "I Cain't Say No." Watch Stroker's delightful performance below and make plans now to experience the innovative new take on Oklahoma! in person.



