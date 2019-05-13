Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Dave Malloy's New Musical Octet Extends Again at Signature

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 13, 2019
Justin Gregory Lopez with the cast of "Octet"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre has announced a second extension to the new musical Octet. Originally announced to play a limited run through June 9 and later extended to June 16, the world premiere tuner will now run through June 23. Previews began on April 30 ahead of an opening night set for May 19 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Written by Tony nominee Dave Malloy (The Great Comet), directed by Annie Tippe and music-directed by Or Matias, Octet features a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by Internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts and Sufi poetry. The musical explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st-century technology.

The cast includes Margo Seibert as Jessica, Adam Bashian as Jim, Kim Blanck as Karly, Alex Gibson as Peter, Justin Gregory Lopez as Toby, J.D. Mollison as Marvin, Kuhoo Verma as Velma and newcomer Starr Busby as Paula. The company also features Jonathan Christopher and Nicole Weiss.

The creative team also includes scenic designers Amy Rubin and Brittany Vasta, costume designer Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting designer Christopher Bowser and sound designer Hidenori Nakajo.

Octet

Signature Theatre presents the world premiere of Dave Molloy's new musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Completes Cast for West End Return
  2. Hadestown Leads Winners of 2019 Outer Critics Circle Awards
  3. Mitchell Jarvis Will Return to Rock of Ages for Off-Broadway Revival; Full Cast Announced
  4. Shoshana Bean Adds Additional Month to Broadway Run in Waitress
  5. Fan-Picked 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Nominations Announced; Be More Chill Leads With 12

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Frozen Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters