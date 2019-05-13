Dave Malloy's New Musical Octet Extends Again at Signature

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre has announced a second extension to the new musical Octet. Originally announced to play a limited run through June 9 and later extended to June 16, the world premiere tuner will now run through June 23. Previews began on April 30 ahead of an opening night set for May 19 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.



Written by Tony nominee Dave Malloy (The Great Comet), directed by Annie Tippe and music-directed by Or Matias, Octet features a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by Internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts and Sufi poetry. The musical explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st-century technology.



The cast includes Margo Seibert as Jessica, Adam Bashian as Jim, Kim Blanck as Karly, Alex Gibson as Peter, Justin Gregory Lopez as Toby, J.D. Mollison as Marvin, Kuhoo Verma as Velma and newcomer Starr Busby as Paula. The company also features Jonathan Christopher and Nicole Weiss.



The creative team also includes scenic designers Amy Rubin and Brittany Vasta, costume designer Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting designer Christopher Bowser and sound designer Hidenori Nakajo.