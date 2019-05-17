Transport Group's Sweet Charity Concert Casts Rachel Bay Jones, Bonnie Milligan, Alysha Umphress & Santino Fontana

A starry lineup of talent has been announced to appear in Transport Group's upcoming first-class concert presentation of the 1966 musical Sweet Charity. The previously announced one-night event will be held in the Merkin Concert Hall at Kaufman Music Center on June 17 at 8:30pm. The evening will be hosted by Dana Moore (Dancin').



The cast will include Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Alysha Umphress (Smokey Joe's Cafe), 2019 Tony nominee Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Tony nominee John Cariani (The Band's Visit), Tony nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home), Kate Wetherhead (The Other Josh Cohen), Julie Klausner (Difficult People), Lauren Blackman (Anastasia), Matt Castle (Camelot), Jessica Lee Goldyn (A Chorus Line), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown), Paolo Montalban (Benny and Joon), Anne L. Nathan (Broadway Bounty Hunter), Scarlett Strallen (Travesties), Natalie Toro (A Tale of Two Cities) and Jacob Keith Watson (Hello, Dolly!). Additional casting will be released soon.



Featuring a book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, Sweet Charity centers on down-on-her-luck dance hall hostess Charity Hope Valentine; when she meets mild-mannered tax accountant Oscar, Charity once again puts her faith in love. The concert will feature a 23-piece orchestra performing the show's original Broadway orchestrations.