The cast of The Cher Show celebrated its original Broadway cast recording by giving a special performance at Barnes and Noble on May 14. Led by Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block, the show's stars took to the stage to sings some of the classic tunes. Check out photos of Micaela Diamond, Jarrod Spector and Teal Wicks belting at the book store, and be sure to take yourself over to the Neil Simon Theatre to see them yourself!

I got you, babe! The Cher Show stars Micaela Diamond and Jarrod Spector get together.